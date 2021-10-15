Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Target Lowered by Cowen Inc to $180.00

Agilent Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $180.00. The analysts previously had $200.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $152.59. 1434114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1439431. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $152.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 165.4 and its 200 day moving average is 141.22. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $153.48 and has touched $151.62 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Agilent Technologies last posted its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. Earnings for Agilent Technologies are expected to grow by 9.74% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $4.73 per share. Agilent Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 22nd, 2021. Agilent Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 22nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Agilent Technologies is 47.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Agilent Technologies is 47.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.70. Agilent Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Agilent Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 9.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:A) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $150.65 And 5 day price change is -2.73 (-1.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,352,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 160.09 and 20 day price change is -20.69 (-11.94%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,510,485. 50 day moving average is 165.4 and 50 day price change is -1.68 ( -1.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,530,430. 200 day moving average is 141.22 and 200 day price change is 35.36 (30.16%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,646,833.

Other owners latest trading in Agilent Technologies :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 97,087 which equates to market value of $15.29M and appx 0.10% owners of Agilent Technologies

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Canton Hathaway LLC were 165 which equates to market value of $26K and appx 0.00% owners of Agilent Technologies

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Newfound Research LLC were 396 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.10% owners of Agilent Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Agilent Technologies

