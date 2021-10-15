Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Lowered by Cowen Inc to $47.00

Avantor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $47.00. The analysts previously had $62.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $37.54. 3237647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4634127. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $37.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 40.35 and its 200 day moving average is 33.76. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $37.96 and has touched $37.27 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Avantor last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.4. Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 11.85% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.51 per share. Avantor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Avantor will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 7:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 11.85% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 83.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 83.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.92. Avantor has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avantor has a P/B Ratio of 13.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:AVTR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $38.59 And 5 day price change is -3.44 (-8.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,599,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 41.06 and 20 day price change is -5.5 (-12.78%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,408,095. 50 day moving average is 40.35 and 50 day price change is -0.45 ( -1.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,844,976. 200 day moving average is 33.76 and 200 day price change is 10.76 (40.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,095,001.

Other owners latest trading in Avantor :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Robeco Schweiz AG were 2,452,700 which equates to market value of $100.32M and appx 1.20% owners of Avantor

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Stonnington Group LLC were 6,200 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.10% owners of Avantor

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC were 145,065 which equates to market value of $5.93M and appx 2.00% owners of Avantor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.20% for Avantor

