Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Target Lowered by Evercore ISI to $257.00

Caterpillar stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Evercore ISI on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $257.00. The analysts previously had $291.00 target price. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $194.33. 5214380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3585445. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $194.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its 200 day moving average is $213.99. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $194.80 and has touched $192.61 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Caterpillar last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm earned $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. Caterpillar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Caterpillar will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 24.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 24.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.55. Caterpillar has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Caterpillar has a P/B Ratio of 6.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:CAT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$192.25 And 5 day price change is -$1.42 (-0.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,580,720. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $194.22 and 20 day price change is -$9.27 (-4.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,987,130. 50 day moving average is $203.80 and 50 day price change is -$10.19 ( -4.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,495,298. 200 day moving average is $213.99 and 200 day price change is $17.68 (10.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,426,451.

Other owners latest trading in Caterpillar :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 114,953 which equates to market value of $22.07M and appx 0.10% owners of Caterpillar

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 6,645 which equates to market value of $1.28M and appx 0.10% owners of Caterpillar

On 10/14/2021 shares held by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC were 20,035 which equates to market value of $3.85M and appx 0.20% owners of Caterpillar

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.82% for Caterpillar

