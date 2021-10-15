Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Target Lowered by Evercore ISI to $299.00

Cummins stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Evercore ISI on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $299.00. The analysts previously had $315.00 target price. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $238.83. 815328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962043. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $238.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average is $245.65. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $239.58 and has touched $231.57 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Cummins last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Its revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins has generated $12.18 earnings per share over the last year ($14.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Cummins are expected to grow by 16.19% in the coming year, from $16.37 to $19.02 per share. Cummins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Cummins will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Cummins is 16.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Cummins is 16.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. Cummins has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cummins has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:CMI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$233.79 And 5 day price change is $3.97 (1.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 803,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $229.49 and 20 day price change is $9.12 (3.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,002,005. 50 day moving average is $232.79 and 50 day price change is $7.76 ( 3.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 997,042. 200 day moving average is $245.65 and 200 day price change is $16.14 (7.25%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,042,920.

Other owners latest trading in Cummins :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 4,676 which equates to market value of $1.05M and appx 0.10% owners of Cummins

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 52,828 which equates to market value of $11.86M and appx 0.10% owners of Cummins

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 2,350 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of Cummins

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.40% for Cummins

