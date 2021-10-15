CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Lowered by Evercore ISI to $23.00

CNH Industrial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Evercore ISI on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $23.00. The analysts previously had $26.00 target price. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $16.50. 4501701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2896140. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $18.49. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $882.00 and has touched $16.05 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

CNH Industrial last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Its revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.7. Earnings for CNH Industrial are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.51 per share. CNH Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

Earnings for CNH Industrial are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is 71.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is 71.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. CNH Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:CNHI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$16.29 And 5 day price change is -$0.06 (-0.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,221,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.65 and 20 day price change is -$0.46 (-2.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,311,220. 50 day moving average is $16.62 and 50 day price change is -$0.04 ( -0.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,662,780. 200 day moving average is $15.81 and 200 day price change is $3.55 (27.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,707,236.

Other owners latest trading in CNH Industrial :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 118,817 which equates to market value of $1.97M and appx 0.90% owners of CNH Industrial

On 10/13/2021 shares held by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH were 258,342 which equates to market value of $4.40M and appx 0.80% owners of CNH Industrial

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc were 166,404 which equates to market value of $2.76M and appx 1.10% owners of CNH Industrial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 34.98% for CNH Industrial

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING