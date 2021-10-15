Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $62.00

Delta Air Lines stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $62.00. The analysts previously had $67.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $41.20. 16285387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11408128. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $41.49 and has touched $40.88 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Delta Air Lines last announced its earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year (($10.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Delta Air Lines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.39) to $4.40 per share. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Delta Air Lines is -3.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Delta Air Lines has a P/B Ratio of 17.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:DAL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$42.47 And 5 day price change is -$2.48 (-5.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 14,292,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.86 and 20 day price change is $0.98 (2.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,635,405. 50 day moving average is $41.15 and 50 day price change is $2.85 ( 7.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,240,002. 200 day moving average is $43.72 and 200 day price change is $1.17 (2.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 12,188,959.

Other owners latest trading in Delta Air Lines :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 9,210 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.10% owners of Delta Air Lines

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 47,706 which equates to market value of $2.03M and appx 0.10% owners of Delta Air Lines

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Beech Hill Advisors Inc. were 143,035 which equates to market value of $6.10M and appx 2.50% owners of Delta Air Lines

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.65% for Delta Air Lines

