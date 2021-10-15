Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Lowered by Barclays PLC to $55.00

Brinker International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Barclays PLC on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $60.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $49.30. 650431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797508. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $49.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $50.06 and has touched $47.70 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Brinker International last released its earnings data on August 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for Brinker International are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $5.65 per share. Brinker International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Brinker International are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.15. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.57. Brinker International has a PEG Ratio of 1.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

(NYSE:EAT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$49.32 And 5 day price change is -$1.07 (-2.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 857,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.40 and 20 day price change is -$0.49 (-0.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 805,440. 50 day moving average is $51.56 and 50 day price change is -$3.69 ( -6.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 930,676. 200 day moving average is $60.76 and 200 day price change is -$6.98 (-12.40%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 987,622.

Other owners latest trading in Brinker International :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by North Growth Management Ltd. were 194,000 which equates to market value of $9.53M and appx 1.70% owners of Brinker International

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Deltec Asset Management LLC were 6,000 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Brinker International

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Rothschild Investment Corp IL were 10,247 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of Brinker International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 95.70% for Brinker International

