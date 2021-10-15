Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $40.00

Glaukos stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $40.00. The analysts previously had $50.00 target price. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $47.20. 355678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696801. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $99.00. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $47.66 and has touched $46.39 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Glaukos last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71 million. Glaukos has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Glaukos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($1.47) per share. Glaukos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -35.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Glaukos has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:GKOS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$46.26 And 5 day price change is $1.25 (2.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,168,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.63 and 20 day price change is -$5.63 (-10.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 691,000. 50 day moving average is $51.17 and 50 day price change is -$1.96 ( -3.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 619,760. 200 day moving average is $73.50 and 200 day price change is -$25.38 (-34.97%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 506,501.

Other owners latest trading in Glaukos :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 22,400 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of Glaukos

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 33,964 which equates to market value of $1.64M and appx 0.00% owners of Glaukos

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 37,835 which equates to market value of $3.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Glaukos

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Glaukos

