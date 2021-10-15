Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $63.00. The analysts previously had $64.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $48.55. 2107827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1672375. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $48.99 and has touched $47.65 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Knight-Swift Transportation are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $3.97 to $4.21 per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 14.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 14.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Knight-Swift Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:KNX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$47.85 And 5 day price change is -$1.07 (-2.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,598,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.52 and 20 day price change is -$4.02 (-7.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,818,550. 50 day moving average is $50.80 and 50 day price change is -$0.88 ( -1.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,458,326. 200 day moving average is $47.39 and 200 day price change is $6.33 (14.99%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,616,577.

Other owners latest trading in Knight-Swift Transportation :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 8,035 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Knight-Swift Transportation

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Unigestion Holding SA were 30,822 which equates to market value of $1.58M and appx 0.10% owners of Knight-Swift Transportation

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 511,144 which equates to market value of $26.15M and appx 0.40% owners of Knight-Swift Transportation

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.32% for Knight-Swift Transportation

