Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Lowered by Evercore ISI to $124.00

Oshkosh stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Evercore ISI on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $124.00. The analysts previously had $145.00 target price. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $100.88. 957907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575687. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $100.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $101.63 and has touched $98.34 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Oshkosh last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.14. The company earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($6.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 26.66% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $8.22 per share. Oshkosh has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Oshkosh will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 14.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.15. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 14.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. Oshkosh has a PEG Ratio of 0.97. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Oshkosh has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:OSK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$99.37 And 5 day price change is -$5.31 (-5.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 943,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $104.00 and 20 day price change is -$7.91 (-7.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 686,160. 50 day moving average is $109.84 and 50 day price change is -$13.43 ( -11.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 539,542. 200 day moving average is $114.16 and 200 day price change is $16.20 (19.13%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 627,294.

Other owners latest trading in Oshkosh :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Tributary Capital Management LLC were 3,988 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Oshkosh

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 72,314 which equates to market value of $7.40M and appx 0.30% owners of Oshkosh

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 10,080 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Oshkosh

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.19% for Oshkosh

