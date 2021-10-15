Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Lowered by Evercore ISI to $67.00

Terex stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Evercore ISI on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $67.00. The analysts previously had $74.00 target price. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $41.34. 653088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666872. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $55.60. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $41.61 and has touched $40.29 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Terex last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Earnings for Terex are expected to grow by 43.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $4.30 per share. Terex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Terex will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Terex are expected to grow by 43.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Terex is 21.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Terex is 21.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.55. Terex has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:TEX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$40.97 And 5 day price change is -$2.90 (-6.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 629,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.87 and 20 day price change is -$3.81 (-8.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 757,970. 50 day moving average is $46.83 and 50 day price change is -$7.43 ( -15.23%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 588,718. 200 day moving average is $45.41 and 200 day price change is $6.94 (0.2017) and with average volume for 200 days is : 666,473.

Other owners latest trading in Terex :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 594 which equates to market value of $25K and appx 0.00% owners of Terex

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Contravisory Investment Management Inc. were 3,498 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Terex

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Level Four Advisory Services LLC were 14,761 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.10% owners of Terex

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.23% for Terex

