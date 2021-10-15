Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Lowered by Raymond James to $250.00

Union Pacific stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Raymond James on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $250.00. The analysts previously had $265.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $221.34. 2560590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3644978. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $221.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average is $215.98. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $882.00 and has touched $217.51 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Union Pacific last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Its revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Union Pacific has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year ($8.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for Union Pacific are expected to grow by 11.58% in the coming year, from $10.02 to $11.18 per share. Union Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. Union Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 8:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Union Pacific are expected to grow by 11.58% in the coming year, from $10.02 to $11.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 25.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 25.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Union Pacific has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Union Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 8.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:UNP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$216.40 And 5 day price change is $9.46 (4.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,481,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $206.29 and 20 day price change is $17.90 (8.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,513,870. 50 day moving average is $213.45 and 50 day price change is $3.72 ( 1.71%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,147,762. 200 day moving average is $215.98 and 200 day price change is $16.92 (8.28%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,898,967.

Other owners latest trading in Union Pacific :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 75,794 which equates to market value of $14.86M and appx 0.10% owners of Union Pacific

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 10,143 which equates to market value of $1.99M and appx 0.10% owners of Union Pacific

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Beech Hill Advisors Inc. were 4,050 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.30% owners of Union Pacific

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.07% for Union Pacific

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING