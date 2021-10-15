Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Target Lowered by Cowen Inc to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $22.00. The analysts previously had $27.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $19.53. 877756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789139. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $19.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $19.73 and has touched $19.39 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Vishay Intertechnology last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Vishay Intertechnology are expected to decrease by -7.20% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.19 per share. Vishay Intertechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.70. Vishay Intertechnology has a PEG Ratio of 0.37. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vishay Intertechnology has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:VSH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$19.55 And 5 day price change is -$0.92 (-4.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 762,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.16 and 20 day price change is -$1.49 (-7.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 828,955. 50 day moving average is $21.18 and 50 day price change is -$2.44 ( -11.11%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 744,928. 200 day moving average is $22.82 and 200 day price change is -$0.80 (-3.94%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 976,404.

Other owners latest trading in Vishay Intertechnology :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 898,922 which equates to market value of $18.06M and appx 0.60% owners of Vishay Intertechnology

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management were 35,310 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.30% owners of Vishay Intertechnology

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 12,680 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Vishay Intertechnology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.48% for Vishay Intertechnology

