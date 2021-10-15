The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $23.00

The Western Union stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $23.00. The analysts previously had $26.00 target price. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $20.90. 3371279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4433167. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $21.02 and has touched $20.42 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

The Western Union last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Western Union has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for The Western Union are expected to grow by 10.58% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.30 per share. The Western Union has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

(NYSE:WU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$20.57 And 5 day price change is $0.10 (0.48%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,232,560. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.49 and 20 day price change is -$0.39 (-1.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,559,240. 50 day moving average is $21.29 and 50 day price change is -$1.23 ( -5.56%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,893,428. 200 day moving average is $23.34 and 200 day price change is -$0.68 (-3.15%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,198,631.

Other owners latest trading in The Western Union :

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.43% for The Western Union

