XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $101.00

XPO Logistics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $101.00. The analysts previously had $161.00 target price. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $77.75. 1380934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1170053. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $153.45. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $78.39 and has touched $75.38 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

XPO Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business earned $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($4.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Earnings for XPO Logistics are expected to grow by 9.25% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.49 per share. XPO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. XPO Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724084”.

Earnings for XPO Logistics are expected to grow by 9.25% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.49 per share. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 18.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 18.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. XPO Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. XPO Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:XPO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$76.58 And 5 day price change is -$2.60 (-3.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,511,560. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $80.67 and 20 day price change is -$6.21 (-7.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,248,880. 50 day moving average is $84.14 and 50 day price change is -$6.38 ( -7.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,243,452. 200 day moving average is $78.71 and 200 day price change is $9.60 (14.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,797,776.

Other owners latest trading in XPO Logistics :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 97,696 which equates to market value of $7.77M and appx 0.50% owners of XPO Logistics

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Tributary Capital Management LLC were 13,800 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.10% owners of XPO Logistics

On 10/14/2021 shares held by TIAA FSB were 16,291 which equates to market value of $1.30M and appx 0.00% owners of XPO Logistics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.15% for XPO Logistics

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING