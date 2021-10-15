Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Okta stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Okta Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of N/A.

Shares of Okta traded up $8.33 on Thursday, reaching $255.53. 2519351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1567701. Shares of Okta were trading at $255.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $246.34 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45.Okta has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $294.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Okta's today has traded high as $261.30 and has touched $251.00 on the downward trend.

Okta Earnings and What to expect:

Okta last posted its earnings data on August 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year (($3.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Okta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.80) to ($5.35) per share. Okta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Okta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.80) to ($5.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Okta is -67.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Okta has a P/B Ratio of 6.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $238.46 And 5 day price change is $21.57 (9.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,581,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $241.29 and 20 day price change is -$0.25 (-0.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,421,720. 50 day moving average is $246.34 and 50 day price change is $8.15 ( 3.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,520,110. 200 day moving average is $246.45 and 200 day price change is -$6.22 (-2.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,684,146.

Other owners latest trading in Okta :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 7,396 which equates to market value of $1.76M and appx 0.00% owners of Okta

On 10/14/2021 shares held by HNP Capital LLC were 5,210 which equates to market value of $1.24M and appx 0.30% owners of Okta

On 10/14/2021 shares held by DAVENPORT & Co LLC were 1,293 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Okta

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.75% for Okta

