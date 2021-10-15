Old Dominion Freight Line () Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $301.00

Old Dominion Freight Line stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Old Dominion Freight Line stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $301.00. The analysts previously had $264.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line traded up $10.81 on Thursday, reaching $295.58. 539879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589959. On Thursday, Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $295.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.27 and its 200 day moving average is $251.35.Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $304.22. While on yearly highs and lows, Old Dominion Freight Line today has traded high as $295.95 and has touched $286.55 on the downward trend.

Old Dominion Freight Line Earnings and What to expect:

Old Dominion Freight Line last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($7.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Earnings for Old Dominion Freight Line are expected to grow by 13.36% in the coming year, from $8.46 to $9.59 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Old Dominion Freight Line will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160197”.

The P/E ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 40.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 40.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Old Dominion Freight Line has a P/B Ratio of 10.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Old Dominion Freight Line () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$288.15 And 5 day price change is $1.86 (0.63%) with average volume for 5 day average is 422,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $291.78 and 20 day price change is $4.08 (1.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 554,500. 50 day moving average is $288.27 and 50 day price change is $25.22 ( 9.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 521,618. 200 day moving average is $251.35 and 200 day price change is $101.45 (52.26%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 632,994.

Other owners latest trading in Old Dominion Freight Line :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 996 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Old Dominion Freight Line

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 11,447 which equates to market value of $3.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Old Dominion Freight Line

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 4,193 which equates to market value of $1.20M and appx 0.10% owners of Old Dominion Freight Line

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.11% for Old Dominion Freight Line

