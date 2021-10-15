, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Earnings results for Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($28.16) diluted earnings per share). Organovo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Organovo stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ONVOthe .

Dividend Strength: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo does not currently pay a dividend. Organovo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

In the past three months, Organovo insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $58,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Organovo is held by insiders. Only 26.32% of the stock of Organovo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO



The P/E ratio of Organovo is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Organovo has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

