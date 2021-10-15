Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions traded down -$0.37 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604696. Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions were trading at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.20. While on yearly highs and lows, Pangaea Logistics Solutions's today has traded high as $4.75 and has touched $4.37 on the downward trend.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Earnings and What to expect:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 4.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 4.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.90 And 5 day price change is -$0.75 (-14.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 499,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.03 and 20 day price change is -$1.40 (-23.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 503,640. 50 day moving average is $5.05 and 50 day price change is -$0.36 ( -7.48%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 504,054. 200 day moving average is $4.00 and 200 day price change is $1.65 (0.5893) and with average volume for 200 days is : 389,612.

Other owners latest trading in Pangaea Logistics Solutions :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 13,184 which equates to market value of $67K and appx 0.00% owners of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 12,960 which equates to market value of $65K and appx 0.00% owners of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 76,915 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 37.25% for Pangaea Logistics Solutions

