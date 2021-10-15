PBF Energy (NYSE:COP) Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $14.00

PBF Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PBF Energy stock Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $14.00. The analysts previously had $12.00 target price. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PBF Energy traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 4027896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5561055. On Thursday, Shares of PBF Energy closed at $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. While on yearly highs and lows, PBF Energy today has traded high as $15.87 and has touched $15.02 on the downward trend.

PBF Energy Earnings and What to expect:

PBF Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.23. The company earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy has generated ($11.78) earnings per share over the last year (($5.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PBF Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.15) to $0.36 per share. PBF Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. PBF Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-689-8261.

Earnings for PBF Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.15) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of PBF Energy is -2.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PBF Energy is -2.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PBF Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PBF Energy (NYSE:COP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$14.77 And 5 day price change is $1.29 (8.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,705,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.14 and 20 day price change is $5.69 (56.56%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,000,215. 50 day moving average is $10.92 and 50 day price change is $6.86 ( 77.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,027,894. 200 day moving average is $12.61 and 200 day price change is $8.97 (132.30%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,662,722.

Other owners latest trading in PBF Energy :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 59,040 which equates to market value of $0.77M and appx 0.10% owners of PBF Energy

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 45,800 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of PBF Energy

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 69,243 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.00% owners of PBF Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.47% for PBF Energy

