Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $17.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

MarketBeat users like Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 66.01% of MarketBeat users gave Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by MarketBeat users.

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,022,406.00 in company stock. 24.21% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.01% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK



The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is 10.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is 10.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

