Perficient (PRFT) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Perficient stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Perficient Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Perficient traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $129.88. 1500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436443. Shares of Perficient were trading at $129.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97.Perficient has a 12 month low of $127.66 and a 12 month high of $130.86. While on yearly highs and lows, Perficient’s today has traded high as $130.86 and has touched $127.66 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Perficient Earnings and What to expect:

Perficient last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company earned $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.2. Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 16.79% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.27 per share. Perficient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Perficient will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 16.79% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 96.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 96.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. Perficient has a PEG Ratio of 2.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perficient has a P/B Ratio of 10.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Perficient (PRFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $124.36 And 5 day price change is $7.02 (5.71%) with average volume for 5 day average is 363,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $120.29 and 20 day price change is $12.69 (10.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 401,615. 50 day moving average is $114.81 and 50 day price change is $30.68 ( 30.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 423,320. 200 day moving average is $78.97 and 200 day price change is $82.22 (172.51%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 337,679.

Other owners latest trading in Perficient :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 4,931 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of Perficient

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management were 15,588 which equates to market value of $1.80M and appx 0.70% owners of Perficient

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Acropolis Investment Management LLC were 1,000 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Perficient

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Perficient

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING