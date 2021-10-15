Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Raised by Truist Securities to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pinnacle Financial Partners stock Target Raised by Truist Securities on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $120.00. The analysts previously had $105.00 target price. Truist Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $102.13. 504031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420847. On Thursday, Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners closed at $102.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24.Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $103.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Pinnacle Financial Partners today has traded high as $102.85 and has touched $55.17 on the downward trend.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Pinnacle Financial Partners last announced its earnings data on October 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Its revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $4.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to decrease by -3.62% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $6.12 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:BCYC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$98.73 And 5 day price change is $6.42 (6.71%) with average volume for 5 day average is 424,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $94.75 and 20 day price change is $12.07 (13.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 421,420. 50 day moving average is $94.73 and 50 day price change is $11.69 ( 12.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 361,104. 200 day moving average is $87.24 and 200 day price change is $37.46 (57.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 377,290.

Other owners latest trading in Pinnacle Financial Partners :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 412,893 which equates to market value of $38.85M and appx 0.50% owners of Pinnacle Financial Partners

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 469 which equates to market value of $44K and appx 0.00% owners of Pinnacle Financial Partners

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 19,400 which equates to market value of $1.83M and appx 0.00% owners of Pinnacle Financial Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.67% for Pinnacle Financial Partners

