PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $40.00

PLUG stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $40.00. The analysts previously had $35.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 19840139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20310459. On Thursday, Shares of Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News closed at $32.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News today has traded high as $32.49 and has touched $30.77 on the downward trend.

Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Plug Power last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Plug Power has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.20) per share. Plug Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -20.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -20.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plug Power has a P/B Ratio of 10.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Plug Power Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:PLUG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$30.00 And 5 day price change is $5.72 (21.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is $44,714,219.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.04 and 20 day price change is $6.84 (27.39%) and average 20 day moving volume is $23,185,070.00. 50 day moving average is $26.31 and 50 day price change is $5.92 ( 22.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $20,243,119.00. 200 day moving average is $35.15 and 200 day price change is -$0.65 (-2.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 31,578,148.

Other owners latest trading in PLUG :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 91,684 which equates to market value of $2.34M and appx 0.00% owners of PLUG

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY were 10,945 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of PLUG

On 10/13/2021 shares held by GFG Capital LLC were 8,398 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.10% owners of PLUG

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 47.46% for PLUG

