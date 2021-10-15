Principal Financial Group () Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $72.00

Principal Financial Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Principal Financial Group stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $72.00. The analysts previously had $71.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Principal Financial Group traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $68.43. 838936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1149183. On Thursday, Shares of Principal Financial Group closed at $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Principal Financial Group today has traded high as $68.55 and has touched $67.35 on the downward trend.

Principal Financial Group Earnings and What to expect:

Principal Financial Group last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company earned $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($5.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 8.78% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $7.06 per share. Principal Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Principal Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 8.78% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $7.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 11.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 11.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. Principal Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Principal Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Principal Financial Group () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$68.01 And 5 day price change is $0.46 (0.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,083,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $65.73 and 20 day price change is $2.69 (4.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,225,895. 50 day moving average is $65.87 and 50 day price change is $6.60 ( 10.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,028,966. 200 day moving average is $61.54 and 200 day price change is $20.04 (41.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,359,687.

Other owners latest trading in Principal Financial Group :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 53,829 which equates to market value of $3.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Principal Financial Group

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Community Capital Management LLC were 18,400 which equates to market value of $1.19M and appx 1.20% owners of Principal Financial Group

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 503,134 which equates to market value of $32.40M and appx 0.40% owners of Principal Financial Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.98% for Principal Financial Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING