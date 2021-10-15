Prudential Financial (NYSE:MGY) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $110.00

Prudential Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Prudential Financial stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $110.00. The analysts previously had $105.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Prudential Financial traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $109.78. 1324229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1823588. On Thursday, Shares of Prudential Financial closed at $109.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $111.91. While on yearly highs and lows, Prudential Financial today has traded high as $109.87 and has touched $108.10 on the downward trend.

Prudential Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Prudential Financial last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company earned $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial has generated $10.21 earnings per share over the last year ($18.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Prudential Financial are expected to decrease by -4.21% in the coming year, from $13.54 to $12.97 per share. Prudential Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Prudential Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Prudential Financial are expected to decrease by -4.21% in the coming year, from $13.54 to $12.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Prudential Financial is 6.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Prudential Financial is 6.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. Prudential Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.65. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Prudential Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:MGY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$109.20 And 5 day price change is $1.29 (1.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,489,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $105.64 and 20 day price change is $6.17 (5.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,935,035. 50 day moving average is $105.44 and 50 day price change is $9.88 ( 9.89%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,774,224. 200 day moving average is $97.45 and 200 day price change is $33.44 (43.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,057,824.

Other owners latest trading in Prudential Financial :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 63,892 which equates to market value of $6.72M and appx 0.00% owners of Prudential Financial

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 3,118 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Prudential Financial

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. were 80,806 which equates to market value of $8.50M and appx 0.60% owners of Prudential Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.14% for Prudential Financial

