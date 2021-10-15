Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Bank of America Co. to Buy

Range Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Range Resources Upgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Underperform.

Shares of Range Resources traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 4733156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5987122. Shares of Range Resources were trading at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $25.38. While on yearly highs and lows, Range Resources’s today has traded high as $24.70 and has touched $23.39 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Range Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Range Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($3.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Range Resources are expected to grow by 40.76% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.21 per share. Range Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Range Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Range Resources are expected to grow by 40.76% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Range Resources is -7.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Range Resources is -7.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Range Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.52. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Range Resources has a P/B Ratio of 3.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $23.32 And 5 day price change is $0.82 (3.54%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,421,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.88 and 20 day price change is $4.40 (22.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,781,085. 50 day moving average is $17.96 and 50 day price change is $9.40 ( 64.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,158,788. 200 day moving average is $13.34 and 200 day price change is $17.74 (2.8429) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,353,042.

Other owners latest trading in Range Resources :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 125,200 which equates to market value of $2.83M and appx 0.10% owners of Range Resources

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 9,146 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Range Resources

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Carroll Financial Associates Inc. were 11,594 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Range Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.72% for Range Resources

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING