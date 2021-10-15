Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:EOG) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $130.00

Reinsurance Group of America stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Reinsurance Group of America stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $130.00. The analysts previously had $127.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $121.42. 325230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411210. On Thursday, Shares of Reinsurance Group of America closed at $121.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45.Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $134.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Reinsurance Group of America today has traded high as $122.07 and has touched $118.89 on the downward trend.

Reinsurance Group of America Earnings and What to expect:

Reinsurance Group of America last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America has generated $7.54 earnings per share over the last year ($12.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Reinsurance Group of America are expected to grow by 49.05% in the coming year, from $9.48 to $14.13 per share. Reinsurance Group of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Reinsurance Group of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Reinsurance Group of America are expected to grow by 49.05% in the coming year, from $9.48 to $14.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Reinsurance Group of America is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Reinsurance Group of America is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:EOG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$119.41 And 5 day price change is $2.12 (1.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 352,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $114.38 and 20 day price change is $8.25 (7.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 382,040. 50 day moving average is $116.04 and 50 day price change is $4.29 ( 3.66%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 502,800. 200 day moving average is $119.45 and 200 day price change is $6.19 (5.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 433,767.

Other owners latest trading in Reinsurance Group of America :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 4,249 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Reinsurance Group of America

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV were 2,120 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.10% owners of Reinsurance Group of America

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC were 2,539 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Reinsurance Group of America

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.22% for Reinsurance Group of America

