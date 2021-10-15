Retail/Wholesale sector’s Del Taco Restaurants’s (NASDAQ:TACO) Buy rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, market cap of 341.4M and a beta of 2.01. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low $7.23 of and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants traded no change $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 844,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198163. Shares of Del Taco Restaurants at close on Wednesday were at $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of #N/A and a 12 month high of $11.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Del Taco Restaurants’s today has traded high as #N/A and has touched #N/A on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $9.10 And 5 day price change is $0.26 (2.85%) with average volume for 5 day average is 232,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.85 and 20 day price change is $0.82 (9.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 201,910. 50 day moving average is $8.69 and 50 day price change is $0.98 ( 11.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 193,492. 200 day moving average is $9.78 and 200 day price change is $0.36 (3.99%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 271,605.

Del Taco Restaurants Earnings and What to expect:

Del Taco Restaurants last announced its earnings results on October 13th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Del Taco Restaurants are expected to grow by 14.58% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.55 per share.

The P/E ratio of Del Taco Restaurants is 16.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Del Taco Restaurants is 16.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.57. Del Taco Restaurants has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Del Taco Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in TACO :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 15,610 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of TACO

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 185,340 which equates to market value of $1.86M and appx 0.00% owners of TACO

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 233,106 which equates to market value of $2.33M and appx 0.00% owners of TACO

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.38% for TACO

