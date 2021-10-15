Roblox (RBLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Sell

Roblox stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Roblox Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Roblox traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 1759460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6961522. Shares of Roblox were trading at $76.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Roblox has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $103.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Roblox's today has traded high as $76.66 and has touched $74.10 on the downward trend.

Roblox Earnings and What to expect:

Roblox last issued its earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Its revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Roblox are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.35) per share. Roblox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Roblox (RBLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $73.26 And 5 day price change is $4.60 (6.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,815,761. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $76.17 and 20 day price change is -$5.77 (-7.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,386,140. 50 day moving average is $80.70 and 50 day price change is -$5.53 ( -6.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,486,432. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Roblox :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 8,411 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.00% owners of Roblox

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 19,469 which equates to market value of $1.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Roblox

On 10/14/2021 shares held by KG&L Capital Management LLC were 11,210 which equates to market value of $0.85M and appx 0.40% owners of Roblox

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 41.40% for Roblox

