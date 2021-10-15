Saia () Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $280.00

Saia stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Saia stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $280.00. The analysts previously had $277.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Saia traded up $5.88 on Thursday, reaching $253.25. 133168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172602. On Thursday, Shares of Saia closed at $253.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average is $221.78.Saia has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $259.13. While on yearly highs and lows, Saia today has traded high as $253.39 and has touched $248.43 on the downward trend.

Saia Earnings and What to expect:

Saia last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year ($6.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. Saia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Saia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 888-203-1112.

Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Saia is 37.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Saia is 37.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 6.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Saia () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$252.03 And 5 day price change is $0.92 (0.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 141,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $245.51 and 20 day price change is $6.11 (2.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 168,425. 50 day moving average is $244.88 and 50 day price change is $15.16 ( 6.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 341,770. 200 day moving average is $221.78 and 200 day price change is $70.92 (38.90%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 237,564.

Other owners latest trading in Saia :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 3,430 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.10% owners of Saia

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 6,700 which equates to market value of $1.60M and appx 0.00% owners of Saia

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Hawaiian Bank were 1,007 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Saia

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Saia

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING