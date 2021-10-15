Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236456. Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were trading at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $40.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s today has traded high as $36.73 and has touched $35.80 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Earnings and What to expect:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company earned $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.03 per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 17.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 17.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $36.37 And 5 day price change is $0.52 (1.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 117,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $34.19 and 20 day price change is $6.29 (20.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 261,040. 50 day moving average is $32.56 and 50 day price change is $6.89 ( 23.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 201,816. 200 day moving average is $34.35 and 200 day price change is $7.68 (26.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 222,126.

Other owners latest trading in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Tributary Capital Management LLC were 385,504 which equates to market value of $13.03M and appx 1.00% owners of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Chatham Capital Group Inc. were 72,488 which equates to market value of $2.45M and appx 0.50% owners of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 15,300 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.10% owners of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.66% for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING