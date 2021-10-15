Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sequans Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Sequans Communications Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Sequans Communications traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 49719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80741. Shares of Sequans Communications were trading at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.57. While on yearly highs and lows, Sequans Communications's today has traded high as $4.65 and has touched $4.50 on the downward trend.

Sequans Communications Earnings and What to expect:

Sequans Communications last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Sequans Communications has generated ($1.28) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sequans Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.42) per share. Sequans Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sequans Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723445”.

Earnings for Sequans Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Sequans Communications is -4.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.35 And 5 day price change is $0.35 (8.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 46,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.43 and 20 day price change is -$0.27 (-5.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 87,870. 50 day moving average is $4.79 and 50 day price change is -$0.90 ( -16.45%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 116,910. 200 day moving average is $5.88 and 200 day price change is -$1.28 (-21.88%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 320,438.

Other owners latest trading in Sequans Communications :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 7,516 which equates to market value of $45K and appx 0.00% owners of Sequans Communications

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 82,260 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of Sequans Communications

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Lynrock Lake LP were 3,523,569 which equates to market value of $21.21M and appx 1.50% owners of Sequans Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 44.27% for Sequans Communications

