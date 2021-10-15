Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:ELS)

Earnings results for ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business earned $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.8. Earnings for Equity LifeStyle Properties are expected to grow by 5.67% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.61 per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Equity LifeStyle Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3190148”.

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Equity LifeStyle Properties stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for ELS. The average twelve-month price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties is $79.71 with a high price target of $92.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equity LifeStyle Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 66.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equity LifeStyle Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.56% next year. This indicates that Equity LifeStyle Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Equity LifeStyle Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties is held by insiders. 91.32% of the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

