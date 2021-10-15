Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG – 3 stars to Neutral

Shell Midstream Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Shell Midstream Partners Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Underperform.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners traded down -$0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 334106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1280731. Shares of Shell Midstream Partners were trading at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $16.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Shell Midstream Partners's today has traded high as $12.07 and has touched $11.78 on the downward trend.

Shell Midstream Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Shell Midstream Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business earned $148 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Shell Midstream Partners has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 3.95% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.58 per share. Shell Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 3.95% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 9.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 9.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.23. Shell Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 7.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.74 And 5 day price change is $0.69 (6.05%) with average volume for 5 day average is 837,455. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.69 and 20 day price change is $0.54 (4.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,236,849. 50 day moving average is $11.89 and 50 day price change is -$0.25 ( -2.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,314,102. 200 day moving average is $13.09 and 200 day price change is $2.08 (20.78%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,524,234.

Other owners latest trading in Shell Midstream Partners :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 149,049 which equates to market value of $1.75M and appx 0.10% owners of Shell Midstream Partners

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Adams Asset Advisors LLC were 183,958 which equates to market value of $2.17M and appx 0.40% owners of Shell Midstream Partners

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 14,464 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Shell Midstream Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 19.29% for Shell Midstream Partners

