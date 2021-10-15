Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by Bank of America Co. to Underperform

Sonoco Products stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Sonoco Products Downgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Sonoco Products traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 326686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414627. Shares of Sonoco Products were trading at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $69.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Sonoco Products’s today has traded high as $61.42 and has touched $59.73 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Sonoco Products Earnings and What to expect:

Sonoco Products last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year (($1.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sonoco Products are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.84 per share. Sonoco Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. Sonoco Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Sonoco Products are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is -31.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is -31.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonoco Products has a PEG Ratio of 3.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonoco Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $60.89 And 5 day price change is $0.08 (0.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 296,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $60.55 and 20 day price change is $0.05 (0.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 420,660. 50 day moving average is $62.72 and 50 day price change is -$1.89 ( -2.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 349,264. 200 day moving average is $63.63 and 200 day price change is $2.67 (4.54%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 396,802.

Other owners latest trading in Sonoco Products :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 130,397 which equates to market value of $7.77M and appx 0.10% owners of Sonoco Products

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Country Club Trust Company n.a. were 99,539 which equates to market value of $6.02M and appx 0.50% owners of Sonoco Products

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Private Capital Group LLC were 1,359 which equates to market value of $81K and appx 0.00% owners of Sonoco Products

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.87% for Sonoco Products

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING