Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Spruce Biosciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Spruce Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences traded down -$0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39916. Shares of Spruce Biosciences were trading at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $35.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Spruce Biosciences's today has traded high as $4.98 and has touched $4.69 on the downward trend.

Spruce Biosciences Earnings and What to expect:

Spruce Biosciences last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Spruce Biosciences has generated ($4.93) earnings per share over the last year (($13.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spruce Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.12) to ($3.15) per share. Spruce Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Spruce Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.12) to ($3.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Spruce Biosciences is -0.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spruce Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.00 And 5 day price change is -$0.72 (-13.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 48,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.83 and 20 day price change is -$2.97 (-38.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 43,165. 50 day moving average is $7.02 and 50 day price change is -$3.85 ( -44.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 41,710. 200 day moving average is $13.92 and 200 day price change is -$17.42 (-78.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 56,218.

Other owners latest trading in Spruce Biosciences :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 122,590 which equates to market value of $1.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Spruce Biosciences

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 7,034 which equates to market value of $79K and appx 0.00% owners of Spruce Biosciences

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 17,216 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Spruce Biosciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.99% for Spruce Biosciences

