Squarespace (SQSP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler – 5 stars to Overweight

Squarespace stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Squarespace Upgraded by Piper Sandler – 5 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Squarespace traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 119857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286257. Shares of Squarespace were trading at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Squarespace has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $64.71. While on yearly highs and lows, Squarespace's today has traded high as $39.46 and has touched $37.73 on the downward trend.

Squarespace Earnings and What to expect:

Squarespace last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $3.07. The business earned $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Squarespace has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Squarespace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to $0.23 per share. Squarespace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Squarespace (SQSP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $35.10 And 5 day price change is $2.77 (7.97%) with average volume for 5 day average is 139,754. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $38.33 and 20 day price change is -$7.31 (-16.31%) and average 20 day moving volume is 225,368. 50 day moving average is $42.57 and 50 day price change is -$14.20 ( -27.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 261,951. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Squarespace :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 810 which equates to market value of $31K and appx 0.00% owners of Squarespace

On 9/29/2021 shares held by Spruce House Investment Management LLC were 73,078 which equates to market value of $4.34M and appx 0.10% owners of Squarespace

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 13,599 which equates to market value of $0.81M and appx 0.10% owners of Squarespace

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 37.13% for Squarespace

