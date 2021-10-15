Stantec (NYSE:JPM) Target Raised by Scotiabank to C$72.00

Stantec stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Stantec stock Target Raised by Scotiabank on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$72.00. The analysts previously had C$66.00 target price. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Stantec traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 30190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125589. On Thursday, Shares of Stantec closed at $49.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. While on yearly highs and lows, Stantec today has traded high as $50.42 and has touched $49.58 on the downward trend.

Stantec Earnings and What to expect:

Stantec last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business earned $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Earnings for Stantec are expected to grow by 14.36% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.15 per share. Stantec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Stantec will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Stantec is 37.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Stantec is 37.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.02. Stantec has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Stantec Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$49.09 And 5 day price change is $0.98 (2.01%) with average volume for 5 day average is 48,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.48 and 20 day price change is -$1.22 (-2.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 120,880. 50 day moving average is $48.45 and 50 day price change is $1.69 ( 3.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 98,532. 200 day moving average is $43.85 and 200 day price change is $16.82 (51.25%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 73,205.

Other owners latest trading in Stantec :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 19,363 which equates to market value of $0.91M and appx 0.10% owners of Stantec

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 8,264 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Stantec

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 18,836 which equates to market value of $0.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Stantec

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 59.89% for Stantec

