Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Earnings results for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics last announced its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Steel Dynamics has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year ($6.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Steel Dynamics are expected to decrease by -48.10% in the coming year, from $14.20 to $7.37 per share. Steel Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Steel Dynamics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “43058”.

Analyst Opinion on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Steel Dynamics stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for STLD. The average twelve-month price target for Steel Dynamics is $74.11 with a high price target of $107.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

Steel Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.11, Steel Dynamics has a forecasted upside of 20.2% from its current price of $61.67. Steel Dynamics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steel Dynamics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steel Dynamics is 36.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Steel Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.11% next year. This indicates that Steel Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

In the past three months, Steel Dynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,543,309.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Steel Dynamics is held by insiders. 79.39% of the stock of Steel Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD



Earnings for Steel Dynamics are expected to decrease by -48.10% in the coming year, from $14.20 to $7.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Steel Dynamics is 9.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.91. The P/E ratio of Steel Dynamics is 9.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.51. Steel Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

