Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $31.07. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366537. Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals were trading at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $34.29. While on yearly highs and lows, Supernus Pharmaceuticals's today has traded high as $31.33 and has touched $30.16 on the downward trend.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm earned $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 22.55% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.25 per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 16.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 16.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.92. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.21 And 5 day price change is $4.25 (15.85%) with average volume for 5 day average is 506,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.59 and 20 day price change is $3.88 (14.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 381,780. 50 day moving average is $26.61 and 50 day price change is $3.89 ( 14.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 388,806. 200 day moving average is $28.43 and 200 day price change is $5.88 (23.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 487,283.

Other owners latest trading in Supernus Pharmaceuticals :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Tributary Capital Management LLC were 340,617 which equates to market value of $9.08M and appx 0.70% owners of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 17,597 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 366,823 which equates to market value of $9.78M and appx 0.10% owners of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals

