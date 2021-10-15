Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Sell

Taylor Morrison Home stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Taylor Morrison Home Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 134821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985708. Shares of Taylor Morrison Home were trading at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $33.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Taylor Morrison Home's today has traded high as $28.02 and has touched $27.61 on the downward trend.

Taylor Morrison Home Earnings and What to expect:

Taylor Morrison Home last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. Taylor Morrison Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Taylor Morrison Home will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.48. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $26.78 And 5 day price change is $0.76 (2.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 634,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.54 and 20 day price change is $1.04 (3.92%) and average 20 day moving volume is 957,180. 50 day moving average is $27.12 and 50 day price change is $1.10 ( 4.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 955,810. 200 day moving average is $27.99 and 200 day price change is $1.32 (5.02%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,190,578.

Other owners latest trading in Taylor Morrison Home :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 32,000 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of Taylor Morrison Home

On 10/6/2021 shares held by First Dallas Securities Inc. were 59,200 which equates to market value of $1.53M and appx 1.10% owners of Taylor Morrison Home

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Hodges Capital Management Inc. were 1,026,969 which equates to market value of $26.48M and appx 1.90% owners of Taylor Morrison Home

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.97% for Taylor Morrison Home

