TelefÃ³nica (TEF) Downgraded by Barclays PLC – 3 stars to Underweight

TelefÃ³nica stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TelefÃ³nica Downgraded by Barclays PLC – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underweight. The analysts previously had rating of Equal Weight.

Shares of TelefÃ³nica traded down -$0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 1353666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1530786. Shares of TelefÃ³nica were trading at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.TelefÃ³nica has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.17. While on yearly highs and lows, TelefÃ³nica's today has traded high as $4.46 and has touched $4.41 on the downward trend.

TelefÃ³nica Earnings and What to expect:

Telefónica last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business earned $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. Earnings for Telefónica are expected to decrease by -16.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.42 per share. Telefónica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 2.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 2.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.29. Telefónica has a PEG Ratio of 0.75. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Telefónica has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TelefÃ³nica (TEF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.57 And 5 day price change is -$0.27 (-5.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,266,629. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.70 and 20 day price change is -$0.45 (-9.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,763,847. 50 day moving average is $4.86 and 50 day price change is -$0.40 ( -8.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,436,897. 200 day moving average is $4.71 and 200 day price change is $0.37 (9.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,622,111.

Other owners latest trading in TelefÃ³nica :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 25,447 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of TelefÃ³nica

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 40,071 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of TelefÃ³nica

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 169,554 which equates to market value of $2.25M and appx 0.30% owners of TelefÃ³nica

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.01% for TelefÃ³nica

