TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars to $950.00

TSLA stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News stock Target Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $950.00. The analysts previously had $850.00 target price. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $16.54 on Thursday, reaching $834.86. 6890906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18537114. On Thursday, Shares of Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News closed at $834.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $742.89 and its 200 day moving average is $707.45.Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. While on yearly highs and lows, Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News today has traded high as $835.21 and has touched $822.35 on the downward trend.

Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Tesla last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.2. Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 57.23% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $5.33 per share. Tesla has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Tesla will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Tesla is 426.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 426.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.20. Tesla has a PEG Ratio of 6.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tesla has a P/B Ratio of 33.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tesla Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TSLA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$802.51 And 5 day price change is $24.71 (3.11%) with average volume for 5 day average is 15,865,199. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $778.05 and 20 day price change is $61.33 (8.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,459,574. 50 day moving average is $742.89 and 50 day price change is $107.40 ( 15.11%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,580,994. 200 day moving average is $707.45 and 200 day price change is $152.33 (22.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 27,437,996.

Other owners latest trading in TSLA :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 14,692 which equates to market value of $11.39M and appx 0.90% owners of TSLA

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Callan Capital LLC were 1,520 which equates to market value of $1.18M and appx 0.20% owners of TSLA

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 146,516 which equates to market value of $113.62M and appx 0.70% owners of TSLA

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.28% for TSLA

