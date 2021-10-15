Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:EFX) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $696.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Thermo Fisher Scientific stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $696.00. The analysts previously had $655.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $577.35. 845764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1388108. On Thursday, Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $577.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.60 and its 200 day moving average is $503.28.Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Thermo Fisher Scientific today has traded high as $584.56 and has touched $575.26 on the downward trend.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings and What to expect:

Thermo Fisher Scientific last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year ($21.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -9.38% in the coming year, from $22.07 to $20.00 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Thermo Fisher Scientific will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -9.38% in the coming year, from $22.07 to $20.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 26.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 26.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 6.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:EFX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$577.88 And 5 day price change is -$6.16 (-1.06%) with average volume for 5 day average is 921,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $584.64 and 20 day price change is $16.91 (3.02%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,532,315. 50 day moving average is $566.60 and 50 day price change is $38.47 ( 7.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,189,042. 200 day moving average is $503.28 and 200 day price change is $114.49 (24.74%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,570,558.

Other owners latest trading in Thermo Fisher Scientific :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 3,538 which equates to market value of $2.02M and appx 0.10% owners of Thermo Fisher Scientific

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Optas LLC were 1,460 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.20% owners of Thermo Fisher Scientific

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. were 2,018 which equates to market value of $1.15M and appx 0.70% owners of Thermo Fisher Scientific

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.50% for Thermo Fisher Scientific

