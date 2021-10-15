Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Sell

Tri Pointe Homes stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tri Pointe Homes Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 239016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1265878. Shares of Tri Pointe Homes were trading at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $26.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Tri Pointe Homes’s today has traded high as $24.14 and has touched $23.66 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Tri Pointe Homes Earnings and What to expect:

Tri Pointe Homes last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tri Pointe Homes has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for Tri Pointe Homes are expected to grow by 9.12% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.95 per share. Tri Pointe Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. Tri Pointe Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723766”.

Earnings for Tri Pointe Homes are expected to grow by 9.12% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Tri Pointe Homes is 7.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Tri Pointe Homes is 7.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.92 And 5 day price change is $0.95 (4.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,065,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.13 and 20 day price change is $1.27 (5.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,312,295. 50 day moving average is $22.89 and 50 day price change is -$0.36 ( -1.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,095,512. 200 day moving average is $21.72 and 200 day price change is $6.13 (35.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,374,686.

Other owners latest trading in Tri Pointe Homes :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 29,000 which equates to market value of $0.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Tri Pointe Homes

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. were 353,741 which equates to market value of $7.44M and appx 1.10% owners of Tri Pointe Homes

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 126,545 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Tri Pointe Homes

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.87% for Tri Pointe Homes

