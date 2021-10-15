TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Downgraded by Compass Point – 2 stars to Neutral

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Downgraded by Compass Point – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 170216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162261. Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were trading at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $17.09. While on yearly highs and lows, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's today has traded high as $16.98 and has touched $16.60 on the downward trend.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Earnings and What to expect:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company earned $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.51 per share. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.51 per share. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.40 And 5 day price change is $0.59 (3.66%) with average volume for 5 day average is 237,666. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.04 and 20 day price change is $1.50 (9.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 180,061. 50 day moving average is $15.71 and 50 day price change is $1.24 ( 8.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 149,561. 200 day moving average is $15.12 and 200 day price change is $3.67 (28.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 164,947.

Other owners latest trading in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 2,000 which equates to market value of $31K and appx 0.00% owners of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Sound Income Strategies LLC were 359,851 which equates to market value of $5.70M and appx 0.70% owners of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC were 13,648 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 23.88% for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

