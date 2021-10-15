Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. traded down -$0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 1635355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391632. Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were trading at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.10. While on yearly highs and lows, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s today has traded high as $4.22 and has touched $4.17 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Earnings and What to expect:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Earnings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are expected to grow by 6.58% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.81 per share. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are expected to grow by 6.58% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 6.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 6.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.23 And 5 day price change is -$0.08 (-1.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 543,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.35 and 20 day price change is -$0.41 (-8.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 536,195. 50 day moving average is $4.57 and 50 day price change is -$0.30 ( -6.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 396,120. 200 day moving average is $4.90 and 200 day price change is -$1.23 (-22.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 537,671.

Other owners latest trading in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 60,501 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 17,579 which equates to market value of $76K and appx 0.00% owners of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 24,557 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 3.34% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

