Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity – 4 stars to Sell

Turquoise Hill Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Turquoise Hill Resources Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity – 4 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources traded down -$2.57 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 2211849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392504. Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources were trading at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.89. While on yearly highs and lows, Turquoise Hill Resources’s today has traded high as $13.31 and has touched $11.92 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Turquoise Hill Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Turquoise Hill Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Turquoise Hill Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources is 4.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources is 4.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.39. Turquoise Hill Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $14.59 And 5 day price change is -$1.83 (-12.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is 278,836. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.54 and 20 day price change is -$2.33 (-15.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 378,749. 50 day moving average is $14.77 and 50 day price change is -$2.73 ( -17.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 421,468. 200 day moving average is $15.62 and 200 day price change is $0.08 (0.63%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 892,677.

Other owners latest trading in Turquoise Hill Resources :

On 9/7/2021 shares held by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. were 2,050 which equates to market value of $35K and appx 0.00% owners of Turquoise Hill Resources

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 91,860 which equates to market value of $1.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Turquoise Hill Resources

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 87,053 which equates to market value of $1.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Turquoise Hill Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 36.35% for Turquoise Hill Resources

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING