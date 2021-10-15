Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Twin Disc stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Twin Disc Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Twin Disc traded down -$0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 7928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14723. Shares of Twin Disc were trading at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.20. While on yearly highs and lows, Twin Disc’s today has traded high as $11.23 and has touched $11.00 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Twin Disc Earnings and What to expect:

Twin Disc last released its earnings results on August 13th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Twin Disc has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Twin Disc are expected to grow by 204.17% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.73 per share. Twin Disc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Twin Disc has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.17 And 5 day price change is $0.28 (2.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,280. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.74 and 20 day price change is $0.29 (2.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 14,445. 50 day moving average is $11.97 and 50 day price change is -$4.47 ( -28.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,574. 200 day moving average is $11.44 and 200 day price change is $3.60 (0.4718) and with average volume for 200 days is : 24,219.

Other owners latest trading in Twin Disc :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 7,323 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Twin Disc

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC were 60,800 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Twin Disc

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 7,323 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Twin Disc

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 50.50% for Twin Disc

